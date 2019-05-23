Obscene picture posted alongside Stornoway accommodation providers’ business details

A number of hotels in Stornoway and a smaller guest house have been targeted online when an obscene picture was posted alongside the business details of the various establishments, which web users could see if searching for accommodation in the town.

The picture, which is believed to be the result of a ‘revenge porn’ act, was posted on Wednesday.

Work immediately took place to remove the picture, and it was taken down overnight, however the image has reappeared today (Thursday) and work is ongoing to remove it once more.

The matter has been reported to the Police.