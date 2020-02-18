Crofting’s climate action moves

Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF) has welcomed the announcement of Scottish Government funding to support agriculture’s contribution to meeting Scotland’s climate change ambitions, with crofting leading the way.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing announced the new Agricultural Transformation Programme as he addressed farmers and crofters recently at the annual NFUS conference in Glasgow.

The funding will support pilot schemes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and includes measures such as developing organic farming; peat-land restoration; promoting good grassland management; encouraging more tree planting and renewable energy investment.

SCF’s chair, Yvonne White, said: “Funding for a new Agricultural Transformation Programme of, initially, £40 million to support changes that will benefit our environment is very welcome and not before time.”

“Crofting takes place on some of Scotland’s most ecologically fragile areas and primary carbon sinks – the peatlands. We would like to see crofters being supported to manage these areas.

“Crofting is well ahead on environmentally sustainable practices with its mainly extensive grazing system.

“Most of Scotland’s High Nature Value areas are under crofting tenure so we must be doing something right. The reinstatement of an easily accessible crofting forestry grant scheme, including low-density woodland cover for grazing, would see tree-planting on croft land burgeon.

“Peatlands, which crofters also manage, are even more relevant to carbon sequestration and therefore climate change. Studies have shown that careful mixed grazing is very beneficial to both carbon storage and increasing biodiversity. Payment towards the management of this important resource would reap huge rewards.”

Ms White went on: “Crofting has always worked with nature to produce high quality food and manage the environment in a sustainable manner. While crofting is already leading the way in low carbon agriculture, crofters are prepared to do even more to help reach the Scottish Government’s ambitious net-zero targets. Both embracing innovation and traditional methods will play a role in achieving this.”