Cromwell Street lease set to be extended

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Policy and Resources committee have agreed to authorise its Chief Executive ‘to conclude an extension on the lease on the premises at 49-51 Cromwell Street, on the basis set out in the Report together with such additional terms and conditions he considers appropriate’.

The premises is currently occupied by an Iceland supermarket, and in December, the Comhairle turned down a bid to purchase the site.

Consideration of the proposals was held in private by councillors, and no further detail is available at this time.

During debate on the matter at this week’s meeting, Comhairle Leader, Cllr Roddie MacKay, left the council chamber, declaring a family interest in the issue.