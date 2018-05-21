Cumbersome RBS van clogs ferry space says MP

Isles MP Angus Brendan MacNeil is writing to the Royal Bank of Scotland following the trialling of their mobile van in Barra which is taking up valuable deck space on the Sound of Barra ferry.

Commenting Mr MacNeil said: “When travelling on the Sound of Barra ferry last week, I noticed a large and cumbersome RBS van on the deck taking up valuable car space.

“Clearly our ferries are very busy owing to the success of RET and the efforts that have been made, primarily by the Scottish Government, to attract people to the islands. However, we do need every inch of deck space on the ferries.

“RBS needlessly sending a van to Barra is using up valuable deck space, inevitably people will be left behind because of RBS ill-conceived closure plans, which is bad for our island economy.

“Using a ferry is simply not the answer, RBS should be keeping the local branch open.

“What would be helpful would be to keep the Castlebay branch open and Lochboisdale open as normal instead of this RBS are giving us a sub-standard service and also clogging our ferries which are our arteries of commerce.

“John Glen MP the Economic Secretary to HM Treasury will certainly be made aware of this when he visits in August.

“I appeal to RBS on yet another good reason to keep the branch in Castlebay open.”