Cute Christmas fur babies!

Look at these gorgeous festive fur babies our readers have been sending to us.

If your pets are also getting into the spirit of the season and you would like to see them featured in the Gazette next week (December 27th), send us your pictures to:

Mittens the seal point ragdoll gets dressed up for the big day.

news@stornowaygazette.co.uk

Bobo in his Christmas hat.

Toulouse having a selfie with the elfie.

Mr George Forman meeting Santa.

Parsnip the Guinea Pig gets into the Christmas spirit too.

Has Santa been yet asks Bobisox BlueJeans.