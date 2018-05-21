Cycling sisters do the Isles proud at Royal Wedding

Western Isles super cyclists Kerry and Kirsty MacPhee flew the flag for the Western Isles at the Royal Wedding on Saturday.

The South Uist sisters looked stunning as they were guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking to the Gazette after the wedding Kerry said: “It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

“We had a such a great day and while I was looking forward to it, I didn’t expect to enjoy it so much.

“To be nominated was such an honour and I’ve been won over so much by the Royal Family and British culture that I can’t wait to start watching The Crown on box set tonight!”

