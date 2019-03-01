Daliburgh pupils to go on strike to raise awareness of what impact climate change will have on their island and further afield

Daliburgh School pupils will go on strike in South Uist on Friday 15th March at 11am as part of the global student strike for climate change.

The pupils are getting behind this initiative because they feel a very personal connection to the issue, as 11 year old Daliburgh pupil, Méabh Flóraidh Mackenzie, describes: “I live in South Uist in Mingarry. South Uist is very low lying and it wouldn’t take much for it to disappear under the waves. I love this Island and I will do anything, anything at all so my children, my grandchildren and maybe even my great grandchildren get to see how lovely this place actually is!”

She added: “Rising sea levels will have a catastrophic affect where I live in the Western Isles and other Island communities all across the world.

“In 12 years we can’t turn anything back and we and our planet will face the horrors of climate change.

“We need Governments and lawmakers to act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that will help calm and slow down rising sea levels.

“We need our government to monitor our coastal erosions and for these Islands especially to have better flood defences.”

The pupils will be striking from 11am and will have created posters and banners focussing on the climate change issue.