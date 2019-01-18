Date correction - Scottish Affairs Committee to visit Lewis

The Scottish Affairs Committee will visit the Isle of Lewis on Monday, February 18th to meet local crofters and learn about the issues facing remote island communities today.

The date for the visit had been previously detailed as Monday, January 21st, we wish to apologise for any confustion caused.

The Scottish Affairs Committee is holding an inquiry into the future of Scottish agricultural policy after Brexit.

The inquiry will examine the key priorities for Scottish farming and explore how agricultural policy after Brexit will impact Scottish farmers, particularly those in remote and less favoured areas.

The Committee’s visit will involve a tour of the island’s local crofts with an exploration of the distinctive characteristics of crofting on the North and South of the island.

Following this the Committee will hold a public meeting in the Stornoway Town Hall to hear directly from Isle of Lewis’ residents about their views on the issues that island communities face.

The Committee is interested to hear suggestions for how it might feed these concerns into its ongoing and future inquiries.

The meeting on February 18th will begin at 6pm and everyone is welcome to attend – registrations should be made through an Eventbrite link on the Committee’s website at: https://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/scottish-affairs-committee/