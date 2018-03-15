Developing skills through apprenticeships

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Convener, Cllr Norman A MacDonald, presented certificates to three apprentices employed by the Comhairle, who have recently achieved their Modern Apprenticeship Level 3 in Business and Administration.

These apprentices chose to develop their skills and knowledge through a Modern Apprenticeship which is one of the programmes supported by Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

Cllr MacDonald, said: “This week the Comhairle took part in Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2018 and hosted a series of events to demonstrate how apprenticeships work for businesses, individuals and the economy.

“These events were well attended by pupils; teachers; parents/carers and the general public and provided an opportunity for employers to showcase their work and for potential apprentices to find out about current vacancies and what is involved in an apprenticeship in different industries.

“The Comhairle continues to support apprenticeships at all levels which include Foundation, Modern and Graduate apprenticeships.”