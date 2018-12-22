Dìleab Concert Available to Stream Online

Last week’s hugely successful Dìleab concert is now available to stream online at https://youtu.be/VNlqJmuFXG0.

The sold out concert, hosted by The Nicolson Institute with support from local musicians and choirs from across Lewis and Harris, took place at Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais on Friday 14th December at 7:30pm.

Schools from across the Western Isles have been engaged in the Dìleab project during 2018.

Pupils from The Nicolson Institute and a host of local musicians (about 400 in total) poignantly marked the centenary of the Iolaire tragedy through music, song and poetry.

The event formed part of the Comhairle’s engagement in Year of the Young Person and was The Nicolson Institute’s opportunity to commemorate the Iolaire tragedy which will see its 100th anniversary on the 1st of January 2019.

Roddie Mackay, Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “The events of that terrible night in January 1919 impacted on communities throughout the Western Isles and remain a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our young men in the service of their country.

“We are extremely proud of our young people, from across the Western Isles, who took part in the commemoration event for the Iolaire tragedy last Friday evening. It was very fitting and the Dìleab project, which has run throughout the year, has been hugely important in ensuring that our young people are educated and informed about their local history and culture. The Iolaire disaster remains the worst tragedy to befall our Islands and its effect reverberates to this day.”

Evelyn Coull Macleod, Multimedia Manager at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “The success of the concert is testament to the hard work of staff, pupils and the department.

“The showcase event was a fitting tribute and commemoration to those men who served our country and lost their lives so close to shore.

“The partnership work which took place with a large number of agencies throughout 2018 highlights what can be achieved with goodwill and collaborative working.

“We hope to further develop these links next year, with plans already gaining momentum for the next phase of the Dìleab project in 2019.”