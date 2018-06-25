Dog attacks on Western Isles Postal workers

There have been four attacks on postal workers in the Western Isles over the last year as detailed in statistics by the Royal Mail.

Across the UK 2,275 dog attacks have taken place on postmen and woman in the last year, overall the number of dog attacks seems to be falling, with the numbers down 8% on the previous year.

However in the HS postcode area the four dog attacks between April 2017 to April 2018, represents a 100% rise on the previous year.

The UK reduction in attacks is encouraging but every dog attack is one attack too many.

To raise further awareness, Royal Mail’s sixth annual Dog Awareness Week has been launched and runs until June 30th.

It aims to encourage responsible dog ownership and give tips to customers.

Royal Mail is appealing to dog owners in HS postcode area to ensure they understand the impact of dog attacks on postmen and women who are only doing their job.

The number of dog attacks on postmen and women increases during summer holidays, when children and parents are at home and dogs are more likely to be out in the garden.

Dr Shaun Davis, Royal Mail Group Global Director of Safety, Health, Wellbeing & Sustainability said: “I am pleased that the overall dog attacks numbers continue to fall, but I am still very concerned that in some postcodes attacks are on the increase. I am appealing to dog owners to think twice when the postman calls.

“Royal Mail knows that most dogs are not inherently dangerous, however, even the most placid animal can be prone to attack if it feels its territory is being threatened.

“Dog attacks have a devastating effect on our people and on our customers and we hope we can make a further impact in these areas.

“People should remember that 82 per cent of attacks happen at the front door or in the garden so this is not just a Royal Mail issue, many other delivery, and utility companies and local authorities face the same problem.”

ADVICE FOR DOG OWNERS:

Put the dog away in secure room before opening the door to collect and sign for deliveries.

Keep dogs away from the letterbox

Don’t allow your dog to roam around the garden