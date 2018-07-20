Zara has winning design

Linlithgow primary school pupil Zara Pearson is the winner of a town-wide children’s competition to highlight the environmental impact of plastic drinking straws.

A poster designed by Zara, a Primary 6 pupil at Springfield Primary, took first place in Transition Linlithgow’s competition and will now be used to publicise its Last Straw campaign, part of its Plastic Free Linlithgow project.

The winning design was chosen by local MSP Fiona Hyslop, who judged the competition which attracted 300 posters from pupils across the town. Zara also won tickets for her family to attend this year’s Party at the Palace, which were supplied by John Richardson who represented the event.

The third place and three highly commended entrants were all from Springfield Primary School. Second place went to Emily Paton from Linlithgow Primary School.

Ms Hyslop said: “I am very pleased and proud at the keenness of Linlithgow’s young pupils to want to help drum up support to reduce the need for plastic straws and tackle plastic pollution in their town. There were some very talented and creative posters and I was delighted to meet Zara to congratulate her for designing the winning poster.”

Tracy Hill from Transition Linlithgow added: “We were overwhelmed by the response to our competition and hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm of our local school children to help reduce single-use plastic in our town. We are very much looking forward to working again with our local schools on further initiatives.”