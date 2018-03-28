Eilidh Macleod’s family respond to Manchester bombing report

The family of Barra teenager Eilidh Macleod, who was killed in last May’s Manchester Arena bombing tragedy, have responded to the findings of the Kerslake Report.

The report by Lord Bob Kerslake, commissioned by mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, found that poor communication between the police and fire service meant the assistance of fire crews was delayed by two hours and six minutes after the bombing, which left 22 dead and scores injured.

Fourteen year old Eilidh was among the 22 people who died when the nail bomb went off at the Ariana Grande concert. Her friend Laura MacIntyre was also badly injured in the blast, but survived.

A statement issued by Eilidh’s parents Marion and Roddy, along with her sisters Shona and Laura, said: “As a family, we have considered Lord Kerslake’s report into the Manchester Arena tragedy and the recommendations contained in it.

“We greatly welcome and acknowledge the levels of well-deserved admiration for the numerous acts of heroism the report highlights.

“In particular, we wish to echo the praise awarded to individuals who made life and death decisions by keeping first responders at the arena.

“There is no doubt that these first responders provided the dying and injured with the vital comfort and aid at their time of most need.

“As we approach the first anniversary of her death, we continue to mourn our beloved Eilidh.

“We think of her in the same bright and positive light that shone from her during her short life with us as a daughter and as a sister.

“We also mourn all victims of atrocity.

“It is both right and proper that enquiries and reports should indicate where lessons can be learned in unprecedented situations like the Manchester tragedy.

“We must remain positive that any outcomes from such reports will help to educate and inform individuals, services and heads of service and enable them to act and react with confidence.

“Throughout this whole nightmare our respect and admiration for all the emergency services remains undiminished.”