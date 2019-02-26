Employment success for Western Isles school leavers

School leavers in the Western Isles have the highest rates of employment in Scotland, and are second in the national league table for going on to ‘positive sustained destinations’.

A Scottish Government report has this week confirmed that forty-two per-cent of CnES school leavers went into employment in the year of the survey - the highest recorded in Scotland - compared with just 28 per-cent nationally, and nearly 97 per-cent of local school leavers go on to higher or further education, training and other employment opportunities after leaving school, compared to the national average of nearly 93 per-cent.

Forty per-cent of school leavers in the islands are going to Higher education, compared to thirty-eight per-cent nationally, but only 12 per-cent are going onto the further education, half of the national average figure.