Enterprising pupils of Sgoil an Rubha

Pupils from the Gaelic Medium 5 to 7 classes and Primary 7 at Sgoil an Rubha presented cheques to a number of community bodies recently.

Representatives from Stornoway Trust and the RNLI were presented with cheques from last session’s Wood ’n Rubha enterprise company who created, made and sold wooden Lews Castle models.

The company raised over £500 by selling the Castles to parents and in the local community, with one even making its way to Nicola Sturgeon’s office in the Scottish Parliament.

This success would not have been possible without support from the local community, in particular The Stornoway Trust and Lews Castle College.

Both organisations were represented by two Rubhachs, who supported the company throughout with their design and carpentry skills, Donald D MacIver from Lews Castle College and Norman Macdonald from Stornoway Trust.

Pupils from Wood ‘n Rubha chose to split their profits between the RNLI and the Stornoway Trust, who will use this contribution to plant saplings to help replace some of the wood kindly donated to the school.

Pupils were also able to use some of their profits to travel to An Lanntair in January to watch the film Wonder.

The RNLI also received a cheque from the P5/6 Creative Calendar Company who designed and produced class calendars for all School classes during December.

This company was led by the pupils with the aim of helping pupils improve their self-confidence and leadership skills. All the pupils reported an increase in their self- esteem. This company also chose to donate money to Water Aid to buy a hand pump for a village in Nepal.

When asked about their experience setting up and running the company, Seumas Maclean of P5/6, said: “My favourite thing was designing the calendars and thinking up a name for the company.

“I liked raising money for Water Aid in Nepal helping children with dirty water in their village.”

Mary Morrison of P5/6, added: “My favourite thing was counting the money as I like Maths. Putting the notes and coins into piles and bags ready for the bank. I achieved a lot of team-working skills and I feel more confident in myself.”