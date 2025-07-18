​75% reduction in guga quota

The guga-hunters on Sulasgeir with their haul of 2,000 young gannets

A massive 75 per cent reduction in the quota available to the guga hunters of Ness looks set to bring fundamental change to the ancient tradition of harvesting the young gannets for their meat.

Nature Scot announced that a licence has been renewed, paving the way for the annual hunt to return, after a four-year hiatus. However, crucially, the number that can be harvested has been reduced from 2,000 to just 500.

Covid and then bird flu – which devastated the breeding colony on Sulasgseir, the rocky outcrop where the hunt takes place – saw the annual practice being temporarily suspended.

But now the prospect of its return has been raised, with Nature Scot confirming the licence has been renewed – but with a significant caveat.

A spokesperson for Nature Scot said: “This is the first year we have received a licence application from the Men of Ness since 2021, due to concerns about the impact of avian flu on the gannet population.

“We have thoroughly assessed the application taking into account survey data and population analysis and we have granted a licence with a limit of 500 birds. “This is significantly fewer than in previous years where up to 2,000 have been granted. “This revised limit for 2025 safeguards the sustainability of the Sulasgeir gannet population and allows for its continued recovery following avian flu.”

It is understood that discussion is now underway among the guga-hunters – normally 10 of them make the trip out to Sulasgreir – to see how the massively reduced quota can be made viable.

The hope going forward is that if bird numbers recover sufficiently it can be returned to its previous level - however, for the moment, at least, it will certainly mean a huge reduction in availability, which was already restricted due to the high demand.

Extensive media coverage of the potential return of the guga hunt was met with the inevitable criticism of animal rights activists, who have long campaigned for the tradition to be banned outright.

In the wake of the publicity, Jason Rose, chief executive of animal rights charity OneKind, said they would now be writing to the Scottish Government urging them to re-think the decision to re-new.

He said there is “simply no need for this cruel activity to take place in a modern society” and it should “appal and embarrass" the people of the Western Isles and Scotland.