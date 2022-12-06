Award for virtual archaeology project

The Uist Unearthed app helps to discover the past

The Uist Virtual Archaeology Project was named as the winner of the Archaeological Innovation Award at the annual Archaeological Achievement Awards.

The awards ceremony was hosted at the end of last month by Ireland’s National Monuments Service Service in partnership with the Office of Public Works.

Advertisement

Formerly the British Archaeology Awards, the awards are coordinated by the Council for British Archaeology and aim to celebrate archaeological achievements from across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

The Uist Virtual Archaeology Project has established innovative and creative digital routes into Uist’s rich archaeological heritage. The main output is the Uist Unearthed app, which recently held a public exhibition in Stornoway.

It uses Augmented Reality reconstructions of archaeological sites along the Hebridean Way,complemented by an interactive multimedia exhibition.

The Uist Virtual Archaeology Project is delivered by UHI Outer Hebrides Archaeology staff, in partnership with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and the local authority were delighted with the award.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Comhairle said: “The Comhairle Archaeology Service was delighted to hear of the award for the UHI OH archaeology team at the British Archaeology Awards in Dublin this week. The innovative application of technology with our archaeological sites, by the ‘Uist Virtual Archaeology Project’ has enabled a new way for audiences to engage with our past.

"The Archaeology Service looks forward offering continued to support for future phases of this project.”

Advertisement

The Project was launched in July 2021 and led by Dr Emily Gal and Dr Rebecca Rennell, working with schools and other community groups to create realistic and immersive reconstructions.