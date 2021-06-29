Think carefully about water usage

Even though the Western Isles experience high levels of rainfall, there have been times when reservoir levels get so low that supply becomes an issue.

There are three areas of Lewis that Scottish Water is monitoring closely. The levels for Stornoway, West Lewis and Tolsta water treatment works have dropped in recent weeks and, while above 70 per cent, customers in these areas are being particularly encouraged to use water efficiently.

Popular tourist areas across the country are seeing a resurgence in visitor numbers with the easing of restrictions on domestic travel, with the population rising significantly above normal levels.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We encourage our customers in the Western Isles to be more water efficient this summer and throughout the year, for the benefit of maintaining supplies, protecting a precious natural resource by reducing wastage, and keeping more water in our natural environment, all while helping to reduce our carbon footprint.

“Water is always worth saving, whatever the weather, and making small changes to save water, and the energy it takes to produce it, whether you’re at home or enjoying a day trip or staycation, is good for your pocket and the planet.”