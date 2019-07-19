Essence of Harris helps HebCelt’s green credentials

A luxury candle company is helping to illuminate HebCelt’s actions to help save the planet.

This year Essence of Harris, who make scented, hand poured soy wax candles, diffusers and home fragrance, have sponsored the festival’s eco-cups which are a major part of the event’s efforts to cut down on waste.

The festival banned single-use plastic bottles last year and all drinks are served in re-usable cups, cans or compostable cups, as well as water bottles that can be re-filled for free at ‘hydration stations’.

Festival-goers pay a £1 deposit for their re-usable cups, returnable at the end of the night. The cups may be kept as a keepsake and the deposit can be donated to the festival’s chosen charity, Macmillan Cancer Care.

HebCelt’s green efforts saw 2980kg of waste on the site last year – 80 per cent of all waste generated - re-cycled or sent to a digester and, therefore, diverted from landfill.

Essence of Harris managing director Jamie McGowan said: “Like HebCelt, we value the environment in which we are lucky enough to live and work.

“By sponsoring the festival’s re-usable cups we are helping reduce waste on the site and reminding people they can take action themselves to reduce the impact on the environment.”

Festival director Caroline Maclennan said: “We are excited to be partnering with the Essence of Harris luxury brand and welcome their support for our re-usable cups which are an important part of our environmentally-friendly ethos.”