Extension of popular sports membership scheme expected in early 2019

An announcement of an extension to the Comhairle’s Slainte Mhath sports centre membership scheme to include free use of similar facilities across the Highlands, is expected in early 2019.

The development emerged in a meeting of the Comhairle’s Audit and Scrutiny committee yesterday (Tuesday), and is believed that the extension of the scheme could include free access to popular pool facilities in Inverness.

It is understood that negotiations between the authorities on the extension has now concluded, and the extension of the scheme can proceed.

An audit report that went before the committee concluded that: ‘The Slainte Mhath scheme is an excellent example of public sector funding being used to promote the health and wellbeing of those living in the Western Isles, whilst maintaining an affordable price and thus promoting inclusion across the widest spectrum of potential users’.