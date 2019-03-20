Extension to Lewis Care Units Consultation

Over the last month, the Integration Joint Board (IJB) has been consulting on how best to make use of three care units in Point, Uig and Carloway.

Demand for the care units has fallen and as such the IJB is interested in views about what options should be pursued in relation to their future use.

Three public meetings have been held in order that members of the public could hear more about the care units and share their views.

At these meetings, people asked for more time to respond to the consultation and as such the Integration Joint Board will extend the consultation period by another month.

The consultation will now close on Friday 26th April.

The consultation details, including information about how to respond, are on the IJB website: HERE