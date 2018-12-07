Fancy being in a film being made in the Western Isles?

An appeal for extras to take part in a short film to be made in the Islands has went out.

Filmakers are looking for extras for the short film which will shoot near Stornoway on Monday, December 17th and Tuesday, December 18th.

Filming will take place at the Pentland Road and in Kinloch.

The film ‘Duck Daze’ is a dark comedy starring Daniela Nardini and Dolina MacLennan about a woman who gets revenge on her childhood abuser with the help of a duck.

Filmakers are looking for men and women to appear as ‘local villagers’. They are especially interested in casting people aged 50 to 70, but all ages are welcome.

If you are available for a few hours on either day send your and a photograph to: duckdazeextras@gmail.com

Ten pounds expenses will be paid to all extras and a hot lunch and snacks will be provided.