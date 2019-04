The ferry service from Castlebay in Barra to Oban has been cancelled today (Tuesday, April 9th) as a result of debris being caught in MV Isle of Lewis’ propellers.

Several attempts to remove the debris have been unsuccessful and sailings had to be cancelled.

The ferry is stuck in Castlebay until the situation can be resolved.

It is expected that divers will attend the vessel tomorrow morning (Wednesday 10th) which will result in a delayed departure from Castlebay estimated at approximately 11am.