Ferry operator CalMac is launching a new Community Fund to help boost opportunities for young people

There are three weeks until the CalMac Community Fund opens to non-profit organisations in the Western Isles and Ullapool on Friday 1st March.

Further info can be found at www.calmac.co.uk/community-fund

Throughout 2019, grants of £500 up to £2,000 will be awarded across six regional areas of the CalMac network. They anticipate making around six grants in each area.

The fund is open to non-profit organisations.

Cal Mac are specifically looking to fund projects that:

Will involve and benefit children and young people aged twenty six (26) years and under through a project or activities, and;

Take place in the islands and mainland port towns that CalMac operate in

To find out more, attend one of the information sessions to be held at:

The Learning Centre, Barra: Monday 11 February, 1-2pm

Southend Community Hall, South Uist: Monday 11 February, 5-6pm

UCVO Boardroom, Benbecula: Tuesday 12 February, 1-2pm

Lochmaddy Hall, North Uist: Tuesday 12 February, 5.30-6.30pm

Harris Hotel, Tarbert: Wednesday 13 February 6-7pm

Third Sector Hebrides, Stornoway: Thursday 14 February 1-2pm and 5-6pm

