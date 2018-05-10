Find out what you are entitled to

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has launched a new financial inclusion service to provide advice and support to people throughout the Western Isles.

Dedicated officers are available to meet with the public to provide information on any financial or other support which they may be entitled to receive.

This service uses a similar approach to the ‘Claim It’ project which secured hundreds of thousands of pounds for people throughout the Western Isles.

The service is open to all people no matter what age, location or employment status.

Contact the Comhairle to see what help is available.

Pictured are Margaret Graham, based in Stornoway, covering the Lewis and Harris area and Angela Macdonald, based in Balivanich to cover the Uist and Barra area.