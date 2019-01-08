First Babies of 2019 welcomed at Western Isles Hospital

Western Isles Hospital welcomed the first new arrivals of 2019 on Friday, January 4th, as Baby Andrew and Baby Smith entered safely into the world.

The first new arrival of 2019 at Western Isles Hospital was Baby Andrew, born at 9.45am and weighing 5lbs 15oz, to proud parents Vicki MacDonald and Stephen Tanner.

Big brother Leon, Mum, Dad, and Baby Andrew are now looking forward to returning to their home in the Uists following a Christmas and New Year in Stornoway.

And Baby Andrew was soon followed by the arrival of Baby Smith on Friday, January 4th, who arrived at 2.47pm, weighing 6lbs 13oz.

The third child of Helen and Murdo Smith, Baby Smith joins his family of two big sisters, Isla (5) and Eilidh (8), in their home in Stornoway.

Pictured above left to right are: Murdo and Helen Smith with Baby Smith, and dad Stephen and big brother Leon Tanner, with mum Vicki and Baby Andrew.