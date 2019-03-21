First Insta-friendly map is created for the Outer Hebrides

The most ‘Instagrammable’ selfie spots in the Islands have been mapped in a new tool to attract visitors to the Western Isles.

From food to favourite pets, selfies to sunsets – maintaining an engaging Instagram feed can be hard work – but now a new map could help solve a million millennial travellers dilemmas.

Kildonan, South Uist.

The limited-edition map of Uist in the Outer Hebrides embodies the ‘hands-on’ character of an old school map with its traditional layout and trusted grid reference points - but with a modern-day twist.

A special new Insta-friendly symbol has been created and added to the map to sit alongside the traditional ‘place of worship’ and ‘museum’ symbols from map reading days gone-by.

And resourceful islanders, along with social media insight, have identified the most ‘Instagrammable’ places on the islands to help tourists seek out the ‘must snap’ picture spots to keep their Insta-followers fed.

Created by CalMac Ferries and Outer Hebrides Tourism, the map pinpoints the top 10 Insta-worthy beauty spots throughout Uist such as Kildonan in South Uist (20-mile sandy beach) and Eriskay Football Pitch (FIFA-recognised scenic football pitch) for influencer wannabees to capture the very best shots for their social feeds.

Ceallan Harbour, Isle of Grimsay

Ahead of the 2019 tourist season, the adventure scale map, designed in all-weather waterproof fabric to withstand the occasional Hebridean shower, will help social media devotees discover just why Uist is a must-see destination this year.

Andrew Macnair, Head of Marketing at CalMac Ferries said: “The Outer Hebrides are a photographer’s paradise and an influencer’s dream, and this viral popularity continues to increase as globetrotters share pictures on social media of their adventures on the islands.

“Uist however is a hidden gem, with powder-white beaches, untouched natural landscapes and vibrant crofting communities steeped in traditional Gaelic culture, often overlooked as tourists flock to the likes of Harris and Lewis.

“We know that Instagram matters to today’s tourist and we also know that travellers love a traditional map. Our new style version makes it easy for visitors – pinpointing a real eclectic mix of views and landscapes and moreover making them easily identifiable through our new social symbol.”

Robert McKinnon, Chief Executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism added: “The popularity of the Outer Hebrides has grown considerably in recent years, with 218,000 people now visiting annually from throughout the world.

“Social media has put the islands on the map, with so many Insta-friendly locations on our doorstep. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Uist and seeing Instagram feeds fill with snapshots of their adventures on the islands.”

Two maps will be rolled out in the coming weeks and will be available on CalMac ferries to the islands.

Visitors to the islands are being encouraged to share their snaps of the beauty spots and tag #seeuistsoon #calmacferries and #visitouterhebrides in their posts.

Today, 89k people tagged an Instagram post with #outerhebrides whilst 13k shared pictures of #uist.

Top 10 Beauty Spots – Berneray, North Uist, Grimsay and Benbecula

Giant Macaskill, Berneray - Statue for world’s tallest man

Seal Bay, Berneray - Great for seal spotting

Hercules, North Uist – Statue of the infamous Island bear

Traigh lar, North Uist - Beautiful beach wildlife haven

Scolpaig Tower (Macleod’s Folly), North Uist - Medieval tower

Teampall na Trianaid (Church of the Holy Trinity), North Uist - Church ruins with terrific views

Culla Bay, Benbecula - Spotless white birdwatching beach

South Ford cockle beach, Benbecula – Prime cockle-picking beach

Rueval, Benbecula - Largest mountain in the Uists

Grimsay Harbour, Grimsay - Bustling hub for seafishing

Top 10 Beauty Spots – South Uist and Eriskay

Eriskay Football Pitch, Eriskay - FIFA-recognised scenic football pitch

Loch Skipport, South Uist - Boat harbour with wild ponies

Our Lady of the Isles, South Uist - Monument with great views

Loch Druidibeag, South Uist - Natural wildlife haven

Loch Eynort, South Uist - Otter and wildlife spotting

Roshinish, South Uist – view of where the Am Politician sank

Polochar Standing Stone, South Uist - Unusual waterside standing stone

Askernish Golf Course, South Uist - Historic course with great views

Kildonan, South Uist - Sandy white 20-mile beach

Howmore Chapels, South Uist - Church ruins dating to 1200s