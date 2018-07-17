First shared equity homes to be built in Harris

The Comhairle, in partnership with Hebridean Housing Partnership, has recently approved the Affordable Housing Programme for 2018/19.

There are two housing developments planned for Harris.

The first development is on the site of the former Police Station in Tarbert.

The existing buildings will be demolished and replaced by eight 2 bedroom flats.

Work is expected to start in August/September this year, with an anticipated completion date of June 2019.

The second planned development is in Horgabost, near the recent HHP development at Pairc Nisabost.

This will be for four new houses for sale to first time buyers.

These houses will be built by HHP through the Shared Equity Scheme.

The new owners can buy a share of the property (for example 60%) depending on their household income & circumstances, and the Scottish Government would retain the balance.

The homeowner can increase their ownership share as their circumstances improve.

If the homeowner wants to sell the property, they would receive a percentage of the selling price based on the percentage share they own.

This will be the first Shared Equity housing development in Harris.

This type of housing has been very successful in Stornoway, with over 80 built in recent years.

As well as these two developments, the Comhairle and HHP are also carrying out Feasibility Studies on a number of other sites in Harris.

The results from these feasibility studies will help inform the Affordable Housing programme for next financial year.