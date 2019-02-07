Five Weeks of Free Singing and Musical Games

Returning for a third year after a highly successful run, NYCOS Wee Sing is a completely free project that introduces Primary 3s to singing through fun musical games.

Taking place on Wednesday evenings from 27 February at Stornoway Town Hall, children will learn about pitching, rhythm and beat through interactive games and activities.

This is a Youth Music Initiative funded project from NYCOS, Scotland’s youth singing organisation.

NYCOS Wee Sing is completely free.

However, spaces are limited so parents are advised to book in advance by visiting nycos.org.uk/weesing.

NYCOS Isle of Lewis Wee Sing

Wednesdays, 4.30 – 5.30pm

27 February – 27 March 2019

Stornoway Town Hall