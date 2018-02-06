Flybe increases flights between Aberdeen and Stornoway

Islands air provider Flybe has announced that its franchise partner, Eastern Airways is to add up to 12 flights a week on its popular Aberdeen to Stornoway route with effect from Monday 5th March, 2018 following continued growth.

The enhanced schedule offers day return options Monday to Friday and also includes a new Sunday service.

However, flights operated on behalf of Flybe by Eastern Airways between Glasgow and Stornoway have not shown indications of becoming commercially viable.

As a result, a joint decision has regretfully been made to end this service with the last flight operating on Sunday, March 4th.

All customers affected by the changes will be re-routed or offered the choice of a full refund.

They will be contacted directly by Flybe in order of date of travel to action their preference.

Roy Kinnear, Flybe’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The frequency added by our franchise partner, Eastern Airways, on the service it has been operating for 12 years between Aberdeen and Stornoway provides more choice with options for day returns and weekend breaks.

“It will also maintain the much valued connectivity to and from mainland Scotland. This will enhance the opportunities to connect with Flybe’s flights from Aberdeen that include those to London Heathrow as well as to our Manchester and Birmingham hubs.

“All offer extensive opportunities for further onward travel within Flybe’s network and also with Flybe’s long haul codeshare partners to destinations across the world.

“We are naturally disappointed that passenger volumes on the Glasgow to Stornoway route have remained below the level needed to make it commercially viable for either Flybe or Eastern Airways, however we look forward to Eastern’s established franchise flights continuing to serve customers travelling between Stornoway and Aberdeen.”