Flying the flag for Commonwealth Day

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar today (Monday, March 12th) formally raised the Commonwealth Flag to celebrate Commonwealth Day.

The Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth initiative, now in its fourth year, is again catching the imagination of thousands of participants from all walks of life, inspiring them to join with others throughout the Commonwealth.

As a collective public expression of commitment to the Commonwealth, it enables participants to show appreciation for the values the Commonwealth upholds, and the opportunities offered for friendship and cooperation with fellow Commonwealth young and old citizens around the world.

Cllr Alasdair Macleod, Vice Chairman of the Policy and Resources Committee, raised the flag, he said: “I am pleased to learn that so many people throughout the Commonwealth will be taking part in the ‘Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth’ initiative this year and am delighted that the Comhairle once again participated in Commonwealth Day and all that the Commonwealth represents.”