From Down Under, a message that connects to the islands​

The message was printed in fill in the ‘Moruya Examiner’ from January 3rd 1925

​It is one of the earliest forms of communication and even today, with all our modern technology and sophistry, it still retains a strange allure, its mysteries and primitive simplicity a perfect antidote to a world of mass information.

The first ever message in a bottle was said to have been sent by Greek philosopher Theophrastus in 310BC. And 2,300 years later, they can still be a fascinating discussion point, though anyone embarking on the practice today will likely be motivated by the novelty factor rather than serving any actual practical purpose.

Given our geographic location and long coastline, there have been numerous discoveries on our shores.

The last officially recorded was in Scalpay in 2018 when fishermen John Macleod, out for a walk with his brother, found a small container, inside which was a moving tribute to Laura Newman, a 24-year-old from Cornwall who passed away two years earlier from Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy.

Historical researcher Julian Armstrong. (ABC South East NSW: James Tugwell)

Her parents put a small amount of her ashes in a pink bottle, along with a note, so their daughter could continue her love of travelling and exploring the high seas, even if her body had left the physical world.

If today the practical purpose of a message in a bottle is effectively redundant, it wasn’t always the case. For ancient mariners, it was one of their main means of communication, often used to send S.O.S distress calls or messages to loved ones back home. And for modern historians, they are a veritable treasure trove, when discovered.

Researchers in Australia have recently come across what they believe to be the oldest message in a bottle in the country and the fourth oldest in the world. And it has a direct link back to a MacLeod from Harris and a Mackinnon from Barra, as well as various other island sailors from the west coast.

The story was discovered by one of a team of historians who work for the Australian Broadcasting Company. Each week they trawl through old newspapers to give a depiction of life 100 years ago, much like the weekly Gazette archives we do ourselves.

A painting of Loch Rannock in full sail, by Allan C. Green in 1868. (Supplied: State Library of Victoria)

In a publication entitled the ‘Moruya Examiner’ from January 3rd 1925, one of the research team, Julian Armstrong, saw a small, almost inconsequential, article buried in a corner, about a message in a bottle that was washed up on Bingie Beach, south of Batemans Bay, over 200 miles down the coast south of Sydney.

He cottoned onto the fact that this was worth looking into a bit further. What he didn’t realise straight away, but was soon to become evident, was that he had stumbled on a nugget of historical gold, the origins of which go back to the Scottish west coast and the islands.

The article of 1925 included a transcript of the original letter 42 years earlier and lists the names of the nine Scottish seamen who had deposited the bottle from the sailing vessel Loch Rannoch - and, even more interestingly, the islands they came from.

There is a Dan Campbell from Mull, a Willie MacLeod from Harris, Alex Lamond from Southwell (Nottinghamshire), George Mackinnon from Barra, Donald Maclean of Tiree, John Cameron of Islay, Neil Macdonald, Skye, and Nellie Munn, Oban. The last, a Hugh Macintyre, intriguingly doesn’t list his home community and describes himself instead as “a citizen of the world”.

Apparently, the sailors had drunk out of a bottle bought in Glasgow before throwing it overboard while off the Australian coast, once its contents had been consumed, of course. In the note inside, they wrote of their intention of “clearing out, to try their luck”.

The vessel Loch Rannoch arrived in Port Phillips Head, near Melbourne, the next day on July 24th, 1877, and the bottle was found 48 years later, more than 400 nautical miles north of where it was apparently tossed into the sea.

If the information included in the clipping is correct the message in a bottle, according to the researchers, would be the earliest written to be discovered on Australian shores and the fourth oldest in the world. The article contains no information about what happened to the bottle or who found it.

“No other newspapers seemed to pick it up,” said Mr Armtrong. “But if today you found a bottle that was 150 years old it might be a bit more exciting and you might’ve kept the bottle.”

Unfortunately, he was able to find very little information about the sailors themselves, at least for now. “We really don’t know what happened to the nine sailors,” he told the ABC news service. “They all had Scottish surnames. If you go back and look at the records, unfortunately every second person on those islands has that surname. If they did desert the ship they probably changed their names. So they’d be hard to track down.”

Mr Amrstrong hopes further deep dives into old newspapers will see more information come to light. “We are hoping that by the end of February or March of 1925, which we haven’t got to yet, someone might have written in with more information about this,” he said.

A quick search online reveals that the Loch Rannoch was an iron sailing ship built in 1868 by J&G Thomson of Glasgow. She weighed 1185 tons and seems to have spent much of her life in the "Australian cargo trades”, before being sold to a Norwegian company in 1904 and later to Germany.

But what of the island sailors, who would undoubtedly have been Gaelic speakers, and their probably spontaneous decision to throw over the side what was to become Australia’s oldest recorded message in a bottle. What adventures did the new world have in store for them?

The connection to the other side of the world

This story came to the Gazette via island author Donald S Murray. It was a friend of his, living in Australia, who noticed it first and knowing Donald’s interest and background - and the fact that he has researched the Scottish emigration and the islands link to Australia - thought it would be of interest.

After passing it to the Gazette, Donald said: “The news story relating to this was sent to me by Fiona Coates who lives near Port Phillip Bay in Melbourne, the place where our fellow islanders threw the bottle into the waves.

“Peculiarly, she has some island connections. I met her a few years ago while she stayed in Iona. I also recall her talking about how she had built on her experience of the sea while staying in Scotland’s islands.

“An expert in the natural world, rowing and swimming, she had told me about her recent experience in swimming across the Corryvreckan whirlpool between Jura and Scarba, a narrow and dangerous stretch of salt water off the west coast of Argyll which - on one occasion - nearly drowned the famous writer, George Orwell.

“She also spoke to me at length about the nature of the peat world in Australia, sending me a photo once of the unusual tools they employed to cut them - all very different from those in Scotland.

“Yet this tale is fascinating in other ways. As someone who has Maclean connections with the Isle of Tiree, I keep wondering if one of my distant relatives was on board the ‘Loch Rannoch’ that day, accompanied by Hearrachs, Skyemen, Barrachs and others.

“It is also interesting in its connections with a story with which I am familiar in Shetland, how in these islands a message in the bottle was discovered in 2014, one hundred years after a gentleman called C. Hunter Brown threw a horde of them into the water to find out the nature and directions of the currents of the North Sea.

“A man called Andrew Leaper found it, his discovery gaining a Guinness Book of Record for the timespan in which it had been in the water. It is just one unusual example of the countless stories behind the ‘Message in the Bottle’, that song composed by Sting and the Police.”

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Company, Australian National Maritime Museum head of knowledge Peter Hobbins said only a couple of bottles with messages inside washed up every decade or so, so every discovery was exciting.

Dr Hobbins said the newspaper clipping discovered in Moruya was "amazing".

He said the more mundane the message, the more likely it was real, and that the bottle found at Bingie Bay was likely one of the earliest written.

"Up until the 1850s a lot of people on board ships may not have been literate," he said.

"You've got this period from 1850 to 1950s, when aeroplanes became popular, where there were literate people who had pencil and paper on a ship and could write a note and then would want to throw it overboard."

He said the peak era for messages in bottles was during World War I, when departing soldiers threw messages to loved ones overboard en route to service.

Dr Hobbins said the messages included in bottles established a relationship with figures from the past.

"Everyone loves a message in a bottle," he said. "Someone from the past is speaking directly to us today. We find the bottle and it connects us with that person. It's a lovely maritime tradition and it's the sort of thing people could still do today."