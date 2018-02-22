Fun times at playpark thanks to your cash

Balivanich Playpark received a funding boost of £1,362 thanks to support from Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery (WILL).

The Park received proceeds from WILL tickets sales in the Uist area up to the end of December and were presented with the funds recently by Uist Council of Voluntary Organisations (UCVO), the community organisation who administer the funds in this area.

The funding will be used to make much needed repair works and improve the park for all to enjoy.

Residents in all areas of the Western Isles and beyond can directly benefit all local projects by taking part in the Lottery and be in with a chance of winning three guaranteed weekly cash prizes.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or call 0300 30 20 444.

A draw takes place every Saturday at 8pm.