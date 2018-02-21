Fundraising bid to aid transformation

Plans to transform part of Leverhulme Memorial School, and breathe new life into South Harris, have taken a huge step forward today with the official launch of a £25,000 fundraising campaign.

Leverhulme Memorial School (LMS) is in two parts; the “new block”, which is currently undergoing renovation and the “old block” which was at risk of being demolished, at significant cost, having been declared “surplus to requirement” by the local authority.

Having recognised the distinct lack of facilities in the area and the potential within the “old block” building to fill this gap, the LMS Steering Group was formed.

Plans for the interior of the building currently include a cafe, laundrette, gym, charity shop and historical society.

The project, which will be known as the Leverhulme Community Hub, is currently looking to raise £25,000 to cover the various initial costs associated with planning and leading up to the purchase of the building.

This sum covers: Building valuation survey; Building asbestos report; Plans & build specification and company set-up.

The Steering Group will be applying to become a SCIO (Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation) in the coming months and will form a Trading Company.

Applications will also be made to various funding bodies, to fund the purchase of the building.

The campaign to raise £25,000 starts started out last Friday with a sell-out curry night in the village hall. Additional events will be held over the coming months.

Donations can be made via the Steering Group’s GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/levcomhub.