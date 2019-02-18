Gaelic lobby group want to hear your views on promoting the language

A Gaelic lobby group ‘Misneachd’ is keen to promote the use of the language will be touring the Western Isles the first week in March to hold a series of events to present their ‘Radical Plan for Gaelic’, and to gather ideas and opinions from people regarding the situation of Gaelic in the islands and what can be done to strengthen it.

The group believe that Gaelic is in danger as a community language in the islands and want to ask the public: “What can be done? What support do communities need?”

The public meetings (in Gaelic) will take place at:

Kildonan Museum, South Uist on Tuesday 5th March – 7pm

Taigh Chearsabhagh Museum & Arts, North Uist on Wednesday 6th March – 6:30pm

Tarbert Hall, Harris on Thursday 7th March – 6pm

In Stornoway on Friday 8th March at the Drop-in session, The Space, Stornoway Library, 3 to 5pm and at Bayhead Bridge Centre 5:30pm