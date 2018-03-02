Gaelic music performances to mark Iolaire anniversary

Late on New Year’s Eve 1918, HMY Iolaire set sail from Kyle of Lochalsh in north-west Scotland, carrying nearly 300 seamen home to the Isle of Lewis after the war.

But in the early hours of New Year’s Day 1919, the ship sank at the entrance to Stornoway Harbour: 201 servicemen perished in one of the most devastating maritime tragedies in modern British history.

To mark the centenary of the tragedy, 1418 NOW and An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway have commissioned two new suites of Gaelic music.

