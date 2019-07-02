Gas company to test warning siren at Sandwick Road LPG site in Stornoway

Gas network company SGN will conduct a routine test of the warning siren at its Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) site in Sandwick Road in Stornoway on Thursday 11 July.

The siren is used to warn people living or working near the site of any potential incidents.

It will be tested on Thursday 11 July from 10am. The test will last for a maximum duration of one hour, during which both ‘warning’ and ‘all-clear’ sirens will sound several times.

Tests are conducted every six months at all LPG sites, always notifying residents and businesses by letter beforehand.

This test is a requirement as part of the Control of Major Accident Hazards (COMAH) Regulations 2015.

General Manager Finlay MacDonald said: “We carry out these tests every six months because the safety of the community in Stornoway is our number one priority.

“While the test scheduled at 10am on Thursday 11 July is routine and nothing to be concerned about, it’s important nearby residents and businesses are familiar with the sound of the siren and know what they need to do in case a real incident ever takes place.”