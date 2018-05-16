Get set for the Point 5k – June 2nd

There are just over two weeks to go until the ninth Point 5k takes place on Saturday June 2nd.

The event, which raises funds for The Leanne Fund, sets off from Point Free Church at Bayble at 12 noon and is a popular family event, open to runners and walkers alike.

Online registration is now open at http://www.theleannefund.co.uk/point-5k-2018.html or participants can register to take part on the day.

An adult entry fee donation is £10, £5 for children and a family can enter for £20 (2 adults + 2 children) non-refundable.

There will be a prize giving and light lunch at Sgoil an Rubha to follow.

The last two years have seen a period of expansion of services for The Fund as they take forward the development project to extend services to support young people with Cystic Fibrosis from the Highlands and Islands to include Grampian region.

This summer the Fund is also hosting an extra fundraising event, The Golden Eagle Challenge, on July 14th – a duathlon event taking place on the Isle of Harris.

The services provided by the charity make a huge difference to the lives of those with CF and their families.

More details can be found at www.theleannefund.co.uk