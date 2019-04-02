Get your tastebuds ready for a great line up of free foodie treats at An Lanntair’s fifth food festival on April 13

An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway is set to celebrate Hebridean cuisine (and a bit of the exotic with Polish, Indian and Korean recipes) at its free Food Festival on Saturday, April 13th.

The Fèille (Food Festival) will return for its fifth year with a FREE menu of offerings from across the Hebrides – followed by a Hebridean Banquet at 7pm, offering three courses for £24.95.

There will be many traditional Hebridean food recipes on offer on the day.

This year’s event will begin with a morning-into-lunch session where the emphasis will be on local and traditional foods.

The main hosts for the day will be gourmet, enthusiast and expert practitioner Alasdair Macleod who will be assisted and enabled – particularly on the deeply traditional aspects of island cuisine – by Cudaig.

Roddy Murray, programmer of the Food Festival, said: “The Food Festival is great for a day’s grazing, sampling and nibbling.

“And it’s a perfect appetiser for the Hebridean Banquet in the restaurant that same evening.

“An Lanntair are grateful to those taking part, amateur and professional, the suppliers, the providers, participants and - of course, not least – you the consumers. You are what you eat. So eat Hebridean.”

MORNING TREATS

10am Baking Hot: Jayne Poustie from the Woodlands Centre Art of the Duff, Secret of the scone, Oatcake

10.30 Baking the Isles: Stag Bakery: Daniel Smith, Catherine Maclean

11am Cake Decoration. Edible Art. Almost too good to eat.

11.30 Sheer Butchery. A Family Favourite where a pig is dismembered. Macleod & Macleod.

12pm Venison: Deer but not dear.

12.15 Smoking Area: Ranald Fraser, Stornoway Smokehouse. (+ optional tour of the Smokery afterwards)

12.35 Collam Skink: Ruaraidh Munro. The west coast version of the east coast classic

1pm DOUBLE HEADER: (Two heads are better than one) Alasdair Maacleod will present Ceann Cropaig: Cod’s Head ‘Haggis’ AND Cudaig on the now banned ‘delicacy’Ceann-Caora: Sheep’s Head Soup: 1.45pm Feamainn: Seaweed: Three-free-seaweed samples. Steve Dilworth

AFTERNOON TREATS

2pm Cutting the Mustard: The Hebridean Mustard Company

2.30 Poland: Eastern Europe. Marcin Juscek

3pm Feast from the East. Manoj

3.30 Korea: Kimchi. Eunkyung Jade:

WITH EXTRA SIDE DISHES AND MUSIC BY RODDY B ON THE BOX!