Getting ready for another Stramash in the grounds

The main ethos of the festival is to give a platform to local bands

​The summer of music in the castle grounds in Stornoway continues this weekend, with the free Stramash festival taking place on Willowglen Green on Friday and Saturday.

​Like HebCelt, Stramash is held every summer but the Stramash focus has always been on providing a platform for local musicians, particularly to showcase their own material, and to keep costs as low as possible for local music fans and families.

Stramash this year will be a three-parter and kicks off on Friday (August 1) with the ‘Stramash showcase’ from 7pm. The Stramash matinee family event takes place on the Saturday from 1pm and ‘Stramash rocks’ will be from 7pm to late. There is a small break between the afternoon session on Saturday and the heavier rock session.

The organisers said: “Remember this is a free event full of some incredible live music and all under marquee in the heart of Stornoway.”

They also said: “Every year, the Stramash festival comes together thanks to the kindness and efforts of our small committee and group of volunteers.”

This year’s line up includes Sarah Macaskill and band, headlining on the Friday, and The Broken Ravens on Saturday. Other acts over the weekend include Bad Actress, Willie Campbell, Scott C Park, Here Come The Girls, Sean Harrison and band, Uncle Ethan, Isla Scott, Calum Blane, Dr Moon, Iain Chockey and Pre-occupied.

Isla Scott is among the artists making a return visit to the Stramash stage. She is performing for the third time and has promised to play a mix of English and Gaelic songs along with some covers “in a folky singer-songwriter vibe”.

She said of Stramash: “It’s a great atmosphere and you can feel the community spirit at the event.”

Stramash is always free to enter with donations taken for good causes and this year’s main beneficiary will once again be Macaulay College, the community interest company that helps adults with social and learning difficulties.

As well as free entry, organisers also provide full free access to a bouncy castle to entertain the youngsters, plus free goody bags for them. This year, there will also be a limited number of free burgers, hot dogs and chips available on Saturday afternoon.

Hot food will be available throughout, as well as teas, coffees and cake for donations. There will be a licensed bar and the festival also offers full WC baby changing and accessible access, to be as inclusive as possible.

Stramash is organised by a team of local volunteers through Stramash Stornoway Community Group who have worked over the years to buy all the equipment to stage the festival, so that it could be fully sustainable and self-sufficient going forward.

Previous charitable support helped the group to buy its tent and extension, power distribution, fire safety equipment, sanitation and ground mats, to protect the grass on the green.

Stramash has become a key fixture in the summer calendar since it started out around 2011 – when it was staged from the back of a lorry at Cuddy Point.