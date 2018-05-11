Glasgow commuters enticed to seek out the Extraordinary in Outer Hebrides

Whilst London Underground ban fast food adverts, travellers on the Glasgow subway are being enticed to get a taste of the Outer Hebrides.

Outer Hebrides Tourism hope the OH! Poster campaign has informed and inspired travellers as they have headed up and down the escalators at St Enoch, Buchanan St and Shields Road stations over the last few weeks.

This poster campaign aims to create surprise, joy and discovery – emotions that are experienced when visiting the Outer Hebrides.

It is hoped this will entice new and return visits to the islands to experience these emotions for themselves, with their loved one, family or friends.

It is a reminder that the Outer Hebrides is accessible by air and sea, all year round.

Glasgow International visitors can spot the posters on the escalators in the middle of one of the LOOP Festival subway art installations Buchanan St on main link to Queen St Station.

Discover more by exploring the Outer Hebrides Tourism at: www.visitouterhebrides.co.uk/oh