Good turn out of voters for Stornoway Trust Election

The Stornoway Trust Election count took place last night (Tuesday) and the electorate responded well to the interest in this year’s ballot with 4,261 votes cast, 42% of those eligible to vote.

Twenty-two candidates - the largest list in 40 years - fought a campaign on several issues from Sunday opening to renewables.

A lot of campaigning had taken place on social media, with a number of Facebook pages set up to promote candidates and debate issues.

The turnout at the polls was up 14 per cent on the previous Stornoway Trust election.

The total number of votes made by post, to the Electoral Reform Services in London, was 3,109.

The increased number of votes and the high number of candidates meant the result was later in coming than in previous years, with the declaration by Returning Officer Iain Maciver shortly after midnight.

Last time, the result was known around 10pm.

The five Trustees elected were: Catriona Murray with 1,849 votes;

Donald ‘Dickie’ Macleod with 1,629 votes;

Donald Nicholson with 1,332 votes;

Murdo F Campbell with 1,189 votes;

And Norman A Maciver, who has already served 12 years on the Trust, with 1,129 votes.

Here is the full breakdown of the votes cast.

Candidates Postal/ballot box votes (total)

George Banks 274/103 (377)

Murdo F Campbell 865/324 (1189)

Sam Deane 265 / 146 (411)

Peter Dickie 566 / 210 (776)

Susanne Erbida 239 / 119 (358)

Martin Flett 566 / 205 (771)

Jack Libby 520 / 219 (739)

Anne Macaulay 749 / 279 (1028)

Alex K Macdonald 480 / 148 (628)

John N Macdonald 441 / 161 (602)

Kenneth A Macdonald 560 / 242 (802)

Norman A Maciver 831 / 298 (1129)

Alan Mackenzie 638 / 237 (875)

Edward Mackenzie 625 / 233 (858)

Andrew Maclennan 251 / 98 (349)

Donald A Macleod 1190 / 439 (1629)

Hugh A Macleod 473 / 219 (692)

Callum Ian Macmillan 605 / 217 (822)

John Morrison 673 / 313 (986)

Catriona Murray 1330 / 519 (1849)

Alasdair Nicholson 351 / 115 (465)

Donald Nicholson 1003 / 329 (1332)