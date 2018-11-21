Greatest ever total raised for Poppy Appeal in the Uists

Nick Phillips of the Royal British Legion Scotland, Uist Branch, has issued his heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to this years Scottish Poppy Appeal after more than £2,000 was raised.

In this, the 100th year of Remembrance since the Armistice marking the end of the First World War, the amount raised from Poppy trays, distributed by The Royal British Legion Scotland Uist Branch to retail and commercial businesses and schools on Benbecula, South Uist and Eriskay, was a £1,947.92.

A further donation of £300 was received from the May 2018 Lochboisdale Regatta giving a final total of £2,247.92.

This is the greatest annual total since this Branch commenced collections in 1996 and Mr Phillips reveals the cumulative amount donated since then, now stands at £25,439.15 in aid of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Additionally the 1st Battalion The Highlanders ACF, Benbecula & Daliburgh Detachments, collected £1,284.61 on Poppy Saturday street collections. Funds raised by the annual appeal for Scottish Ex-Service Personnel and Veterans in need are allocated as follows;

Providing direct financial assistance to individuals.

Funding an advice service for the veteran’s community, including war pension appeals.

Providing grants and research for organisations that deliver specialist support for veterans in Scotland.

Supporting employment of veterans with disabilities.

Mr Phillips stresses the generosity of all those who donated is greatly appreciated by the ex-service community in Scotland.