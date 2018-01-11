Growing to meet the Lewis care demand

A new project which is set to transform residential care services in Lewis has taken a step forward this week.

The site for a new care complex has been identified on the edge of Stornoway on land between Goat Hill Farm and Sand Street.

The new facility will replace the town’s Dun Eisdean and Dun Berisay care homes which provide 71 care spaces, but are currently filled to maximum capacity.

It is planned that the new development will provide a 52-bed care home along with a 50 unit housing with extra care building.

FEATURES OF HOUSING WITH CARE:

24 hour staffing provision to support the tenants to meet their desired outcomes.

For individual tenancies, each housing unit comprises an en-suite bedroom with kitchenette/dining area/living area.

An increased homely space to allow for personal furniture to be brought from home.

The level of care provided can be increased/decreased according to need.

Telecare and assistive technology such as falls sensors and other devices can be installed as necessary on a personal needs basis.

Access based on a social care assessment where tenants would then enter into a tenancy agreement.

It is detailed that additional social housing of around 60 to 64 units could also be developed on the residual land.

It is hoped a delivery agreement with a preferred contractor for the new care project will be achieved this financial year (2018/2019)

Although Dun Berisay and Dun Eisdean care homes will be decommissioned following completion of the new facilities jobs will be transferred to the new model of care, with the opportunity to introduce specific apprenticeships, as part of the workforce plan.

A spokesman for Western Isles Council said of the project: “The project has progressed due to the necessity to replace aging facilities and generate increased capacity for support services for individuals requiring access to 24/7 care.

“The project will transform residential care services with the introduction of housing with extra care to enable people to be supported safely while they maintain their independence within a homely setting.”

The development is a collaboration between Western Isles Council, Hebridean Housing Partnership and the Western Isles Integration Board.

It has been reported that £16m has been committed to the project, but its final costs are still to be determined.

Talking about funding, the spokesperson added: “Scottish Government funding will be sought in connection with the housing element of the project, including the Housing with Extra Care development.

“The More Homes Scotland team is aware of the project and kept up to speed with project developments.

“The level of funding available will be determined following further design development and based on more accurate cost information.”

As the project is still at a fairly early stage there are no drawings available to visualise how the new care complex will look, only some illustrations undertaken as part of the Masterplan, which will form part of the pre-planning application process and will be available at a public event which will take place at Stornoway Town Hall on Monday, January 15th from 1pm to 7pm.