Harris Football Club wins Western Isles Lottery funding

The Western Isles Lottery have given Harris Football Club their first result of 2019 by announcing they will receive all funding currently being raised by supporters of the Lottery across Harris.

All proceeds raised will go to the Football Club to ensure they receive the best start to their resurgence into the Lewis & Harris Football League.

Andy Morrison explained in his application: “This will be the first time since 2014 that we have entered a Harris senior team in the league, as we have struggled in the past finding a big enough playing squad. We now feel, however, we have plenty potential given the increased number of players available, most of whom played for the junior side over the last three seasons.

“We also believe it is important to continue to give these youngsters the opportunity to get involved in a team representing their island, which will rightly promote a feeling of pride among them and point towards a bright future for football on the island by encouraging younger age groups, giving them something to aspire to.

“Without a sponsor providing direct financial support, we rely on bodies such as the Western Isles Lottery to enable us to function as a club.

“Already, without much publicity, the reaction throughout the whole island to the news that the senior team is going to be re-established has been extremely positive, so we also hope that the community will again unite around what is still a great institution!”

The Lottery Team said: “The Club’s application identified specifically what they required the funding for, which matched one of our 3 criteria and we therefore had no hesitation in agreeing to the request.

“It is the folk of Harris who have joined the Lottery that help the Club raise as much as possible in time for the start of the League. All proceeds raised from Lottery supporters in Harris get returned to their own community and we wish the new football club every success.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or by calling the Ticket Support Line on 0300 30 20 444 during office hours.

Applications for future funding from groups within the Harris area are welcomed via email address: support@westernisleslottery.co.uk or making contact via the Lottery facebook page.