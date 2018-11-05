Harris Guides shadow peers at House of Lords

Two Harris Rangers were invited to the House of Lords to represent Girlguiding Scotland with their leader Matilda Lomas-MacKenzie, in celebration of sixty years of women as peers.

Sixty Guides from across the UK were given exclusive access to Westminster Palace, with each girl shadowing a peer to gain an insight into the working life of a Lady or Baroness.

Catherine MacDonald, aged 16 from Tarbert, was mentored by Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town.

She said: “I got into Prime Minister’s Questions which was very interesting and helped me understand more of what happens in Parliament.”

Kelly MacKay, 17 from Cliasmol, learned from Baroness Brinton and said: “We had some really interesting conversations about mental resilience and how Girlguiding promotes it through our Peer Education programme.”

Kelly then tackled Angus Brendan MacNeil MP on public transport in the islands, an issue she believes needs improving particularly for young people.

The Guides also spoke of their disappointment that there are no women as Western Isles councillors, to which Mr MacNeil agreed that the islands are missing out because of this lack of representation.

The Island MP said: “I was delighted to meet the Harris Rangers at Westminster and I hope they had a valuable experience at Parliament.

“I’m pleased that the thriving Girlguiding Harris units are taking part in events to get young people engaged and involved with democracy.”

