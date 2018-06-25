HebCelt Festival Shop opens its doors

The countdown to this year’s Hebridean Celtic Festival in underway with the opening of the festival’s pop-up shop in Stornoway town centre.

The event’s HQ for the next three weeks opened in the former Stornoway Gazette office in Francis Street today (Monday, 25 June) to book and collect tickets and to buy merchandise for the multi award-winning festival.

The shop will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am-5pm and during festival week, the hours will be extended to 10am-6pm with late opening until 8pm on Wednesday 19th July.

Festival director Caroline Maclennan said: “The opening of the festival shop signals the real start of the build up to HebCelt. It gives us a focal point in the town centre and gets people talking about the event.”