Hebrides Energy customers safeguarded against consequences of failed partner

Hebrides Energy, the local Community Interest Company set up to secure cheaper electricity for island consumers, is seeking to reassure island customers of the ‘Hebrides Energy’ tariff following the announcement that its supply partner, Our Power, has ceased to trade.

Our Power, a not-for-profit energy supplier with 38,000 domestic customers, has been unable to continue trading due to a sharp increase in the wholesale price of electricity over recent months.

Under the OFGEM ‘Safety Net’, which is funded by a levy spread across all energy suppliers, the Energy Regulator will immediately appoint a replacement supplier to continue providing service to Our Power customers.

Electricity supply for those customers will not be interrupted, credit balances will be protected, Pre-Payment Meters can be topped up as normal and the replacement supplier normally ensures that adopted customers pay the same price for their electricity as they were before.

OFGEM’s message to Hebrides Energy customers is, “There is no need to worry, as under our Safety Net we will make sure your energy supplies are secure and your credit balance is protected.

“We will now choose a new supplier for you, ensuring you get the best deal possible.

“Whilst we are doing this, our advice is to ‘sit tight’ and don’t switch. You can rely on your energy supply as normal.

“We have seen a number of supplier failures over the last year and our Safety Net procedures are working as they should to protect customers.”

Hebrides Energy customers should take a meter reading, ready for when they are contacted by their new supplier.

Under a ‘white label’ agreement between the two companies, an Our Power tariff has been branded ‘Hebrides Energy’, providing island consumers with an option for competitively priced electricity.

The relationship with Our Power has also allowed Hebrides Energy to offer, for the first time, an alternative tariff for those households on dual meters (Storage Heaters).

As soon as the identity of OFGEM’s chosen replacement supplier is known, Hebrides Energy will engage with that supplier to ensure that the Hebrides Energy brand continues to represent value-for-money energy supply for island consumers.

In the meantime, further information is available via the OFGEM website, www.ofgem.gov.uk.