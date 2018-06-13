Helicopter ditches in North Uist

Emergency services rushed to attend an incident this morning at a North Uist Loch.

The alert was raised when a helicopter ditched near Langass at 10.15am.

Coastguard rescue teams from Stornoway, Benbecula, Tarbert, Scalpay, Griminish and Lochboisdale were also sent to the scene, alongside the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Stornoway.

It is believed that the ditched helicopter was chartered and may have been doing fish farm work, but there are currently no further details about casualties.

The A867 is closed between Lochmaddy and Clachan Na Luib, with a diversion route via the A865 (this has since reopened).

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: The Comhairle is aware of the incident involving a light aircraft in North Uist and will continue to monitor the

situation.”

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil, tweeted: “Devastating and concerning news about the helicopter near Lochmaddy in North Uist ....thoughts to all involved

and those who are helping on the scene.”

Isles air carrier Loganair has advised that the incident is impacting upon journey times to and from Benbecula Airport.

The company said they will be offering additional flexibility for our customers travelling today (13th June).

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team to the Western Isles to carry out an investigation of the incident.