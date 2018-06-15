Helicopter pilot named after North Uist crash

Police Scotland has confirmed the identity of the man who died in an incident involving a helicopter on North Uist on Wednesday, June 13th.

He was Peter Clunas, 59, from the Newburgh area in Aberdeenshire.

His family has released the following statement: “We would like to thank emergency services for all their efforts at the scene of the accident.

“Peter was a larger than life character who loved flying. He was a keen cyclist and swimmer.

“He will be missed by all who knew him.”

He leaves a partner Angela and two sons Alasdair and Bob from his previous marriage to Jane.

The family ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Mr Clunas was the sole occupant of the helicopter when it came down into the water at Loch Scadavay.

Western Isles area commander Chief Inspector Ian Graham said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Clunas’s family and friends at this difficult time, as well as the local community on North Uist.

“I would also take the opportunity to express our thanks to the members of the public who assisted at the scene during this tragic incident.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and officers have been liaising with partner agencies, including the Air Accident Investigation Branch which has attended at the scene.”